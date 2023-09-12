Mid-Michigan seeing fruitful apple harvest despite unpredictable weather

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan apple growers are set to harvest 32 million bushels in 2023, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Right here in Mid-Michigan, the season is in full swing.
ABC12 talked with local apple farmers and learned how extreme weather in our region impacts this year's harvest.
"The apple trees are pretty resilient, so they did okay through the drought. What we worried about through that dry time up until about the middle of July was how much the apples were going to size up," John Leaman of Leaman's Green Applebarn in Freeland said.
Leaman said the rain that followed the drought conditions experienced in Mid-Michigan this summer made up for it.
"Had a beautiful blossom and the bees did their job, the trees have a lot of apples on them," he said.
But frost dictates harvest, also.
Derek Plotkowski, MSU Extension fruit educator, tells ABC12 fruit quality is generally good throughout the state this year and the same frost that caused some damage in Mid-Michigan and Southeast Michigan did considerable damage in Ontario and New York, even more than in Michigan.
Leaman says though some larger orchards use technology like turbines to mitigate weather conditions, they do things the old-fashioned way.
"We have on occasion taken straw bales out and set them on fire to get the air circulating, get whatever warmth we can," he said.
Michigan is the third highest apple producing state, just behind Washington and New York, but inflation is still alive and well, forcing slight price increases.
"We try to keep it as low as possible, we understand families have the same limited budget we have," Leaman said.
Plotkowski also tells us, the best varieties this year are the ones the consumer likes to eat, like Honeycrisp, and though some apples won't be as red in color this year, they will taste just as good.