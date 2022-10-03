Mid-Michigan ServPro team helps in Florida during hurricane aftermath

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WJRT) - Workers from Mid-Michigan's ServPro franchises are in Florida and may stay there for months!
Josh Ingeirsoll, the franchise owner for much of Mid-Michigan, said the work is constant.
He barely even had the time for a phone interview.
Ingiersoll told ABC12 his team set off for Florida on Thursday as part of the company's "Large Loss" response.
"We've got friends down in Florida who own ServPros and they basically said 'come on down here. We'll figure it out,'" he explained.
His team is working in Fort Myers Beach- one of the areas hit worst by Hurricane Ian.
And every day, Ingiersoll and his workers listen to harrowing stories from locals who survived the storm.
"We talked to a guy who tried to go back to Sanibel island. There were mass casualties on Sanibel. They were just floating in the water and he was able to identify some of those folks as his neighbors and friends," Ingiersoll told ABC12.
But even with the death and destruction around him, Ingiersoll said the kindness and cooperation of the survivors lifts his spirits.
Everyone wants the same thing- to make their homes safe and livable again.
Ingiersoll said a local shop owner didn't even charge him to store his equipment
"We moved our semis and dehmudifiers in there. I said 'how much do you want' and he said 'we're all in this together, brother. Keep it here as long as you want,'" he recalled.
But Ingiersoll said many homeowners will still have to wait.
"They're probably being told restoration companies are a week or two out. Commercial tends to get priority during these events," Ingiersoll explained.
And that's part of why he said his team will probably stay there for a long time.
"We could be down here for probably three months if we wanted. We need to hit the point where we can rotate some people in and out," he said.
Ingiersoll also said his team counts themselves lucky. Even though the "VRBO" homes where they're staying are charging three times their normal rate, they still give them a safe place to rest and cook a good meal.
And after a hurricane, even that much is a luxury.