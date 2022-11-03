 Skip to main content
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the south
with gusts up to 38 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to
Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

Mid-Michigan toddler recovering after being hospitalized with RSV

  Updated
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mid-Michigan toddler is recovering in the hospital after being diagnosed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV.

Michael Brocklehurst says his 18-month-old son Calvin first showed signs of a cold.  But after a couple of days, he was having a hard time breathing so he took him to the emergency room in Fenton.   Once there, he said doctors were able to stabilize Calvin enough to transfer him to a hospital in Royal Oak.  

“He was just like really having trouble breathing, he wasn’t eating,”  said Brocklehurst. “It got pretty scary for a minute.”  

Hospitals across the country and here in Mid-Michigan are filling up with kids being treated for RSV.

“It’s very contagious,” said Dr. Bobby Mukkamala.  “This many kids at one time and what may be a particularly bad strain is what's causing, our hospitals to fill up.”

The same precautions we took during the Covid crisis will help prevent the spread of RSV.

“Masks do more than just help with the covid virus,” said Dr. Mukkamala.  “They help with all viruses.  All infectious disease that are airborne spread and respiratory droplets can be diminished by wearing a mask.” 

Proper hand washing is also a preventive measure.

After six days in the hospital, Calvin is showing signs of improvement, and hopefully we get to go home soon.

“Just a few hours ago he got taken off the forced air, so it's just oxygen and he's drawing it in himself,” said Brocklehurst.  “Now we're in pretty good shape. We jjust have to wait for the doctors to do the rounds in the morning and decide if he's breathing naturally enough to go home.”

Brocklehurst’s wife, who is a nurse, is at home taking care of their infant son who also has RSV, but a milder case.