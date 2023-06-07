Mid-Michiganders optimistic about new distracted driving law

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan drivers will have to keep their hands off the phone according to a new law signed Wednesday morning by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
"People are getting hurt left and right. And nobody's taking the time to look left or right," said driver Shawn Novak, who feels an update on distracted driving was long overdue.
Michigan's old law only banned texting while driving.
This new one bars phone calls, cameras and social media use.
"I see a lot of people driving all over the road. Then I'll pull up next to them at a traffic light and they'll be on their phone," said Nola Auernhamer, who's happy to hear about the change as well.
The new law does make exceptions. Drivers can call or use GPS through a bluetooth, a dash screen, or a phone mount.
Drivers are also allowed to make calls if they need to report an emergency.
"We're finally coming with the times. And now you don't really have an excuse to have your phone in your hand when you do have all these options. Hands-free and things like that," remarked Dylan Hinton.
He keeps his phone out of reach after his family was nearly rear-ended by a distracted driver.
Though not everyone agrees with the new policy. Zachary Voss feels people should still be able to facetime or livestream to social media.
"You can interact while you're still able to drive. You should be able to do the same things whether digital or in-person," said Voss.
But others, like one anonymous trucker, say it's just the kind of change Michigan needs.
"I don't agree with a whole lot Whitmer does, but I do agree with driver's safety. I try to drive safe. And defensive driving is everyone's responsibility," said the trucker.
People who break the law would face civil fines starting at $100 that rise with each offense.
After a few years, police will compile data for the state to review the policy's impact.