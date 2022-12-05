Midland County commissioner recount ends with Dorrien winning race by nine votes

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It was a five-vote difference in a Midland County Commissioner race.
While the vote total changed for one candidate, the outcome stays the same.
The general election was nearly a month ago and results continue to be certified across the country.
Arizona certified its results today.
Tomorrow, the Georgia Senate race run-off election will take place.
Here in Midland County, that super-close commissioner race was settled.
While it was unlikely the outcome would change, the county clerk says a recount like this shows that the original vote totals are pretty accurate, with only a few changes.
"It's nerve wracking," says Eric Dorrien.
"It's really exciting," says Sarah Schulz.
The two candidates were at the Homer Township Public Safety Building to watch the recount of the Midland County District 6 commissioner race.
Republican Eric Dorrien preliminary won by just five votes over Democrat Sarah Schulz in the election which had more than six thousand ballots.
Schulz paid $250 for the recount.
"You are just in limbo land for a while and hoping today we will get some closure and clarity," says Dorrien.
"Five votes and to me what that tells you is how every vote counts," says Schulz.
Four tables were set up, ballots were hand-counted, with current and past township clerks doing the counting, under the watchful eyes of the supporters of both candidates.
"Each candidate is allowed to have two challengers per table, and one of those people are the designated challenger," says Midland County Clerk Ann Manary.
And there were challenges, with Dorrien actually adding four votes to his total.
Manary says in one case, an absentee ballot was marked in red ink. Voting machines cannot read red ink.
The board of canvassers also ruled at least two other votes for Dorrien were not read because the mark inside the bubble was too light.
Even before the final numbers were released, both candidates have trust in the system.
"Elections are fair across the country and there is no reason to discount any of them," says Schulz.
"Totally confident in the system,' says Dorrien.
In the end, a five-vote difference turned into nine.
"We are able to say to people, look, we have this system that we are behind 110 percent, we know the system works and we are happy to show you that," says Manary.
Following the recount, Schulz says even though she came up short, this proves the voting system here and across the country is fair.
There will be another recount in Midland County on Wednesday, where certain precincts in Midland, Bay, Clare, Iosco and Isabella Counties will be recounted for Proposal 3, the abortion rights question.