Midland County company using global plant extract to help farmers in drought

MIDLAND COUUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - In the midst of a drought, a local company is offering a tool for farmers harnessing the power of plants.
Seeds that come from a tree that grows at the edge of the Sahara Desert in West Africa are just some of what scientists at Gantec extract from to help crops locally thrive in harsh conditions.
"Bring on the rain," Gary Blossey of Marsh Farms in Midland County said.
Blossey said they are praying for rain right now.
"It's a challenge right now the conditions that we're having, the most difficult since probably 2012 was the last time we had a drought of this magnitude," Jonathan Hamilton, Director for Research and Development at Gantec said.
Flint is down more than 1.6 inches of rain this month. Saginaw is down even more -- 1.85 inches, putting much of mid-Michigan in drought conditions.
But Gantec in Midland County offers a sort of multivitamin for crops of nearly any kind.
The extracts are taken from plants from around the globe that survive the harshest of conditions.
"From our studies and our tests, we've seen five to seven more bushels an acre. So, it's worth using on soys," Blossey said.
Marsh Farms harvests soybeans corn and wheat and they rely on methods like this -- particularly because they don't irrigate.
Gantec scientists studied how plants survive in extreme environments around the world. Those lessons are being used to benefit food production right here at home.
"We're able to give the plants a higher margin to deal with that stress," Hamilton said.
They travel the world, including Asia, Europe and West Africa to extract from plants for their fertilizer and other products.
"We are able to give the plants a higher capacity before that stress affects the yield and help the plant recover," he said.
To learn more, visit: https://www.gantecinc.com/about-us