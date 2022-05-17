Midland County family startled by bear who appeared "very comfortable" outside their home

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A close encounter with a bear has a Midland County couple being a little careful when they head outside.
They were in their Homer Township home last evening when the surprise guest arrived.
It was a bear. The sheriff says there have been a few sightings of late, especially in the northern part of the county, but Lou Ann Holland was just a little uncomfortable at how comfortable the bear was near their home.
"I just this year decided that I would go full force and feed the birds and feed the hummingbirds," is how Lou Ann Holland described her spring plans.
Hummingbirds have been coming to the feeders, right off her back deck. But one of them is down after a bear wanted a snack. Her husband saw it first Tuesday night.
"And said there's a bear, and I said what, and I spun around and sure enough, it was on the bird feeders," she says.
Their Ring camera captured the bear tearing down one bird feeder and then sauntering off for a snack. Lou Ann even took photos and videos on her phone, capturing a gem of the bear on it's hind legs, looking through the glass patio door.
"It looked me right in the eyes and I went oh, oh, he is looking right at me, directly at me. Just that it was so comfortable, so close to the house," says Holland.
Her husband Aaron did call 911.
"She (a 911 dispatcher) said we are aware there is a bear in the area, just take down your bird feeders and it should go away,' she says.
Sheriff Myron Greene says there was a bear sighting a week ago about six miles from the Holland's home, which is just west of Midland. He says most bears will flee if they see humans and they shouldn't be confronted.
The DNR recommends people take down bird feeders, don't leave out pet food, and keep garbage inside until its trash day, as bears will be looking for food.
Lou Ann says she will be extra careful outside when she is doing yard work, but is not too concerned
"This is where it belongs naturally I am sure, its just no one has seen it right, as long as its not a menace, I have a small dog so I will have to keep an eye on her, but as long as it's not a menace to anybody or anything, it broke my bird feeder, that's it," she says.
The family has a pretty big outdoor event at the home coming up.
Their son is getting married next month on that property, and while there will be plenty of food, they believe all the people and the noise should keep any bears away.