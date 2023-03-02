Midland County family upset after dog is shot and dies; sheriff's office investigating

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland County family is seeking justice for its dog, as it appears it was shot near their home.
The dog had to be put down because of its injuries.
The sheriff's department is investigating.
Elisabeth Hall heard the gunshot last week that led to her dog's death and until she finds out who shot her dog, she worries about letting her children outside to play.
"They were best friends, they were inseparable," says Hall.
She is talking about Baux the German Shepherd on the right, and Cassie, the Jack Russell pit-mix terrier on the left.
She says her family got Cassie because Baux was depressed, wouldn't eat, and that all changed after they Cassie came into the house. But now Cassie is gone.
"And the whole dynamic of our family changed," she says.
Hall says it was last Monday around five-thirty in the evening when she was doing work inside her Mills Township home. Cassie was outside.
She heard a bark and fearing the dog went on their neighbor's property, Hall started looking for the dog and then she heard a gunshot. She saw Cassie walking towards the road and the dog collapsed.
"She's going to die; I picked her up immediately and she was completely lethargic and went limp in my arms," says Hall.
They rushed her to a veterinarian but made the difficult decision to put Cassie down.
"They clarified that this was no accident, that the shot that took place and hit Cassie, it's the same way you would kill a deer," Hall was told by the veterinarian.
Midland County Sheriff Myron Greene says his department is investigating and they have talked to neighbors who live in the area, saying they don't have a suspect, but haven't ruled anyone out either.
They are still trying to determine what Cassie was hit with, was it a fragment of a bullet or even a BB from a BB gun.
People in the area say there is gunfire from time to time, mainly from hunting to chasing off varmints, but the death of Cassie has Hall scared.
"I don't feel comfortable letting my children outside to play, and we live in the country," says Hall.
The sheriff says if someone is identified as the person who shot the dog, they could face a four-felony charge.