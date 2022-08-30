Midland County residents cleaning up after storm damages homes

MIDLAND COUNTY (WJRT) - Midland County was one of the hardest hit areas for storm damage in Mid-Michigan on Monday.
Lightning is suspected of starting a house fire. Thankfully no one was hurt in the fire and no other injuries were reported from the storm, but a woman said she is thankful to be alive.
"All of a sudden it just, I thought I was getting sucked out of the covered deck," says Kari Lillo.
Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Lillo grabbed her dog, got inside her Lee Township home southwest of Midland and got under the countertops as the storm raged.
"Huge cracks, the house shook and I wasn't sure if it was a tornado. I wasn't sure what it was," Lillo said.
The storm didn't last long, but the house was damaged so much that she felt trapped inside.
"I couldn't get out because, I wasn't sure if my house was stable. I knew I had holes in the ceiling because rain was coming in," Lillo said.
Crews removed one tree that badly damaged the roof, but it was not clear a day later how long repairs will take to make the home livable again.
There was more damage down the road as a number of trees were uprooted, knocking down power lines.
To the northeast in the county, Jerome Township Fire Chief Jerry Cole says his crews were busy on storm-related calls.
"The last thing we thought we were going to have was a house fire of this magnitude," Cole said.
The owners of a house on Sunset Way in the Sanford area were on their patio watching the storm roll in, when they heard what they thought was a bomb going off.
A lightning strike is believed to have hit somewhere on the property. They were not hurt.
"We haven't confirmed that, but there all the signs of a lighting strike, how quick the fire spread," Cole said.
The next door neighbor's home was also damaged from the intense heat from the fire.
Lillo said all of the damage can be repaired.
"The house can be fixed, but this here is heart wrenching," she said as she looks to the downed trees on her property.
Trees that have stood the test of time are now gone in an instant.
"We've been here 32 years and watched everything grow and that can't be replaced. That's it," she said.