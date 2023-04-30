Midland hosts second annual Mitt Miracle League opening day

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - It was the opening day for the Mitt Miracle League in Michigan this weekend!
The league consists of six teams and players range in age from three years old to 71.
Games are played on a soft surface baseball diamond so athletes of all ages with cognitive or physical disabilities could get in on the fun.
Each player is teamed with a community buddy to help them make it around the bases.
It is the second year for the league...and it's growing!
Last year, 40 athletes took part and this year, 77 joined in on the fun.
The season runs six weeks.