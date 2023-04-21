Midland is set to receive an addiction recovery housing facility

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Midland is set to receive a life changing safety net for those who graduate from drug court - a second entity of Andy's Place.
50 apartments will offer affordable housing where people can get on site recovery support.
This housing will be for those transitioning from drug court to everyday life.
The original Andy's Place was built back in 2020 in Jackson, Michigan and it was the first housing project in the nation to address long-term recovery needs of those who are in dire need.
"Drug court ends and people go home and going home means sometimes they go home to parents who are addicted, friends who are addicted, their dealer who lives across the street," said Mitch Milner, president of Milner and Caringella Development Company for Andy's Place. "And it's almost impossible to maintain sobriety in that environment."
Milner says that their mission is to provide a space to give a hand up as those from drug court transitions into the real world.
"It's very hard to break addiction," Milner said. "And the real hard part is that you need a lot of support and you also need to be living in a place where you have other people around you that are also struggling to stay in recovery."
Milner says the original Andy's Place is doing so well that they have been contacted by Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Beale, who oversees the Midland County Recovery Court and now - they are preparing to break ground in Midland this winter.
"We're going to be going forward with funding through the state and through MSHDA, we have an application that's due May 1," Milner said. "We'll hear about that at the end of May and then the final approval in September and if it looks very good for funding and gets approved we'll be starting construction probably right after Christmas."
Andy's Place has received a conditional use permit from the Midland City Council and a $100,000 grant from the Midland Area Community Foundation.
Milner says that completion of the Midland facility will be located at 1510 Bayliss St. and is expected by the end of 2024.