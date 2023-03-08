Midland Mall owner facing delinquent taxes recently bought Fashion Square Mall

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Somebody is expected to buy a mid-Michigan mall, which owes more than a million dollars in property taxes and is heading to the auction block.
That online auction for the Midland Mall is scheduled to start on March 20th.
The Midland Mall's current owner, the one behind on taxes, purchased Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw County in an online auction this past August.
"It says it right in their name, it's an investment group," says Jeff Benjamin, senior columnist for Investment News.
That investment group which purchased the Midland Mall for $9.4 million in 2018 is Kohan Retail Investment Group out of New York.
According to the Midland County Treasurer's office, the delinquent taxes the owner faces is piling up, as its more than a million dollars when you combine 2021 and 2022 back taxes.
Benjamin is a senior columnist with Investment News explains what the Kohan Group did for a few years.
"They are milking it for the revenue stream that they can, and I am sure they are going to be spinning it off down the road," he says.
The starting bid for the shopping center is $1.5 million, and does not include MyMichigan Health, Target and Planet Fitness.
Kohan purchased the Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township in August for nearly eleven million dollars.
Any investment to attract new tenants or re-purpose the mall doesn't appear likely at this point, as Township Manager Brian Rombalski says he has had no dialogue with Kohan but wants customers to know police and code enforcement officers are monitoring the building.
He adds with Kohan's situation in Midland and the lack of communication, he is concerned.
Benjamin says the investment companies like Kohan make money, but then have little interest in making improvements to these large buildings.
"That's where somebody is going to make some money, when they come up with a use for malls, other than being malls," he says.
We left a message for Michael Kohan of Kohan Retail Investment Group but did not hear back.