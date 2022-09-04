Midland man dies after hitting a deer in Dwight Township

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT)- The Huron County Sheriff's office is investigating a deadly accident in Dwight Township.
Two motorists came across the wreckage around 6:48 a.m., Sept. 4, on M-53, just south of Hunter Road in Dwight Township. Upon stopping, they found the driver had been ejected and was laying near the car.
A preliminary investigation found the driver, 26-year-old Miles P. Hooper of Midland, was northbound when he struck a deer, then lost control of his car.
The victim was vacationing with family in the Port Austin area. It's unknown when the accident happened, but the last time anyone had contact with Hooper was five hours earlier.
The crash remains under investigation.