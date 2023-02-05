 Skip to main content
Midland residents can take survey on City's public engagement platform

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Midland residents are invited to participate in a "choose-your-own-adventure" style survey on the City's public engagement platform, E-CityHall.

The survey aims to rank the focus areas that residents believe should be prioritized in the City's new Master Plan.

Topics include housing, utilities, waste management, energy, natural resources, zoning, community engagement, and more.

There are two options for participation, a short survey or a longer, more in-depth survey.

The deadline to participate is March 1, 2023.

Results will be shared with the Planning Commission, City staff and the public and will be available on the E-CityHall platform.

