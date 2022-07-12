Midland welcomes LPGA to DOW Great Lakes Bay Invitational, with millions in economic impact

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The DOW Great Lakes Bay Invitation is under way and looks to be even more exciting this year for DOW's 125th anniversary.
With local activities to welcome players and guests over the past two days, competition gets under way Wednesday through Saturday.
The LPGA tour members are ready to start competing. Organizers are excited and community members are ready for all the events that are planned.
“Arizona, Florida, some from right near here, Indiana,” said Terry Miner, Midland resident and spectator.
Miner has been attending since the tournament's inception and has family traveling from states away to watch the LPGA players who are here from all over the country and beyond.
And those visitors are spending plenty of money.
“We've seen over $13 million back in economic impact and I know this week we will kind of hit over $2 million that will go back into the region supporting local businesses,” said Tournament Director Wendy Traschen.
“As a business owner and a community member the LPGA tour and all its members are just amazing. It has so much great business impact which just from a community level it's just great to have people here. And so great, they're going to be back for five more years,” said Midland resident and business owner Dave Dittenber.
The event is unique because players choose a partner and play in teams of two. And this year, attractions include a STEM center and other setups for kids, a general store and special tent for veterans.
“We have record numbers for ticket sales so we're very excited to show off this beautiful course and these wonderful LPGA players,” said Traschen.
Another perk? The tips you pick up from the pros whether you took part in the amateur pairing or just watched.
“I think over on the putting green is especially the best for me. Because I watch how they practice the putting and it means more practice sessions for me,” said Miner.
“Lot of tips. Mo is the best driver of a golf ball I've ever seen. And she hits it so straight so she gave me a few tips out there. I don't know she said I might need a couple more lessons,” said Dittenber.
If you're thinking about going to the event, it is free to the public on Wednesday and organizers are giving everyone a free food voucher.