Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...Most of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to briefly heavy snow this
morning. Motorists should expect snow covered and slippery
roads, along with reduced visibility. Snow will gradually taper
off this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Mikaela Shiffrin equals all-time skiing record with 86th World Cup win in Sweden

Shiffrin now needs just one more victory to be the outright record holder.

Mikaela Shiffrin won her 86th World Cup race on Friday -- triumphing in the giant slalom in Åre, Sweden -- to match the overall record set by skiing legend Ingemar Stenmark.

Shiffrin is now on the precipice of becoming the sport's all-time winningest athlete -- man or woman -- and can break the record on Saturday in the slalom.

"This is just a spectacular day," a beaming Shiffrin said after the race. "I just wanted to push and fight for it."

She finished her final race 00.64 seconds ahead of her nearest rival Federica Brignone despite the Italian scoring the fastest time in the second run.

It was the 27-year-old American's 20th giant slalom victory and brought her level with Vreni Schneider for the women's record number of wins in that discipline.

Shiffrin's compatriot Lindsey Vonn, who reached 83 World Cup wins and was the women's record holder before Shiffrin overtook her, tweeted, "Congrats!! Dominating."

Friday's victory also secured Shiffrin her 15th giant slalom crystal globe. The American had already claimed the overall and slalom titles earlier this season.

