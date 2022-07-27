Millage proposal in Linden would establish separate public for fire and police

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - Can a city fix their roads by funding something else? That's the question as the city of Linden eyes a new millage for emergency services. And it will be up to voters to decide when they head to the polls on Tuesday, August 2.
Police and fire currently get about $829 thousand a year - fully funded from the general budget.
If voters say yes to the millage, it would establish an emergency services budget and put roughly $655 thousand dollars into it for police and fire each year, which the city says would free up money for other projects.
"I believe, as far as safety's concerned, it's a very important thing. I believe as long as we do have the money, it should be paid for. I think it would be a good advancement," said Linden resident Susan Spencely, adding she doesn't mind paying more in taxes to fund police and fire in her community.
The emergency services millage would create a permanent funding source for police and fire protection specifically.
Fire Chief Brian Will told ABC12 an independent fund would make it easier to purchase updated equipment in the future.
"The life span for an engine like this," he said, motioning to the fire truck behind him, "is generally 20-25 years. This truck is no 22 years old. Things are starting to wear out."
Antique shop owner Kit Maloney said she's all for the millage- especially if it means fixing the roads.
"You're just driving continually on patches. We have had some repairs due to some other infrastructure issues, but nothing like what the City of Linden actually needs," she explained.
But not everyone agrees.
"I don't understand why they need more money when they've got plenty of these brand new police cars and the town is a 3 square mile radius," said Barber Marshall Harger, who added that he'd rather see the city tackle the infrastructure issues directly.
"West Rolston Road looks like it was bombed. I've lived out there 10 years, they've never fixed the road. It needs to be fixed," said Harger.
