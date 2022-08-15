Millington church cancels child care services after driver crashes car into building

MILLINGTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Pastors are still processing after a car crash late Sunday night left a gaping hole in one Millington Church.
St. Paul Lutheran Church is also a school- and the wall that came down belonged to the computer lab, but that's not the only service affected by the crash.
"It was unusual to see a whole in the outside wall. And, uh, the hole was the size of the vehicle," said Pastor James Bruner.
Childcare services have been cancelled until further notice - because the accident happened near the bathrooms.
"We're also concerned about the integrity of the room. We want to have that checked out first before we allow students to use those rooms, which are right across the hall from the damaged room," he explained.
The Tuscola County Sheriff's Department said a 56-year-old Millington woman drove into the wall on purpose late Sunday night.
And while it's too early to tally the damages, Bruner said it probably won't be cheap.
"The debris, again some of the tables and other pieces of equipment scattered around... The dust and smoke will probably have damaged some of those pieces of equipment," he said.
Mulling over a small piece of the car, Bruner told ABC12 he's flattered by the support he's received in the hours since.
"Members of our church reached out and offered assistance with cleanup or repair work. Though at this time we're not allowed to enter the building. So we had to say 'we'll take that assistance when needed,'" Bruner said.
ABC12 reached out to the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office this afternoon for any updates on the case, but didn't receive a reply.
Meanwhile, Bruner said classes will likely begin on schedule and that they're working on other ways for students to use the web for assignments.