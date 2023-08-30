Millions in investments in Bay County with hundreds of new jobs created this summer

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's been a hot summer and investments in Bay County have been heating up, as well!
In the past few months, tens of millions of dollars in business investments have been made with hundreds of new jobs created.
ABC12 spoke with residents who share they're not surprised people want to work and live in the community.
Four projects in particular making waves, and officials say that momentum is expected to keep going.
"It means a lot for jobs in our community," City Manager of Bay City Dana Muscott said.
She said the investments are key to economic development and include Mersen USA - a global advanced materials manufacturer expanding in Bay City with $70 million and 70 new jobs.
Bay Carbon, Inc. is expanding with a $1.6 million investment and 20 new jobs.
And in the city's uptown, a new Starbucks just opened...with 20 new jobs and room for another tenant adjacent to it.
"A lot for people that live in our community that are able to have jobs right here where they live and also to bring talent to us, we're retaining what we have but also to bring talent to us to make Bay City so much better," Muscott said.
She also says they are indicative of interest in what the area has to offer -- like Wenonah Park in downtown Bay City, which is in the final stages of a $900,000 renovation project.
"We're using every single little piece of our riverfront and then it's expanding from there on the east and the west side - it continues to go block to block," she said.
President and CEO of Bay Future, Inc. Trevor Keyes says this year alone Bay County has seen seven economic development projects with more project announcements coming.
And 85-year Bay City resident and former mayor Michael Buda says--he understands the interest.
"I think we've been overlooked for years and we're finally getting the recognition that we should have had years ago. Everybody you talk to is really kind of friendly, we don't have a big problem with crime in the city and it's a nice community to live in," Buda said.
In Bay City Sheryl Coonan, ABC12 News.>
The City Manager tells ABC12 she's also excited about the growth in the city's Midland Street District.