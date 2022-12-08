Miracle on Sixth Street project underway, volunteers renovate family home

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fenton community is coming together to create a miracle on Sixth Street.
The Nelson family fell on hard times and was struggling to make much needed repairs to their home. “ I got into a situation and I was struggling,” John Nelson told ABC 12. “I have always been the type of guy that suck it up and get it done, that’s what I was trying to do.”
When home living conditions started started impacting the kids at school, a school resource officer reached out and connected the Nelson family with FARR, Fenton Area Resources and Referral Network.
“They were going to condemn the house,” said Executive Director Dawn Placek. “The city worked with us and all kinds of organizations stepped up. There are so many people out there who want to help, that is what community is about.”
The entire house is being renovated. Donations and volunteers have stepped up to make the miracle happen. “It’s A lot of work and long nights. When we came in the beginning, I wasn’t sure if it was going to get done before Christmas,” Heather Green with God’s Love Foundation told ABC 12.
“I am thankful and grateful because now I have a safe home for my family,” John Nelson said. “People have done for me things I never thought possible. I am forever grateful and I will do whatever I can to pay it forward.”
The family is staying at a hotel while renovations are being completed. They hope to have it finished in time for Christmas.