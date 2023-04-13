Missing deed could alter Saginaw County's plan to move mosquito control to Buena Vista

SAGINAW, MIch. (WJRT) -As Saginaw's new high school continues to be built, a pesky problem has popped up in moving Saginaw County's mosquito control operations, a missing deed.
The deal was supposedly done, the county would move mosquito control to pave the way for the brand-new Saginaw United High School complex.
The county would get land formerly owned by a dissolved school district, but an important document can't be found.
The deed for the Buena Vista Township property. Saginaw Public Schools has possession of that property, but it doesn't have a recorded deed for that land, so this deal could be in jeopardy.
"A deed is an official document that someone files with the Register of Deeds office to transfer the ownership of property," says Saginaw County's Register of Deeds Katie Albosta Kelly.
And that should have happened in 1963, when a piece of land was sold to the Buena Vista School District by the Prueter family.
"You would think that Buena Vista would have filed a deed when they acquired it from the family trust, we were unable to find that in any of the recordings throughout the state," says County Controller Robert Belleman.
Which leads to this current dilemma.
The Buena Vista district was dissolved in 2013 and this property was absorbed by the Saginaw School District.
Saginaw schools and Saginaw County reached a deal where the district would pay the county $4 million and give the county the Buena Vista land.
Mosquito control operations, which sits close to the new high school complex, would move to Buena Vista, but during negotiations, it was discovered that there was no recorded deed for the sale from the Prueter family to Buena Vista schools. Which means the Saginaw School District has no deed.
"We realized the property on Towerline was not recorded as being owned by the Saginaw schools," says Belleman.
Belleman says the county would be unable to obtain title insurance without the proper deed.
"The judge is going to look at the official public record that lives within the Register of Deeds office," says Albosta
So, the Saginaw school district has filed legal action against PNC Bank, which holds the Prueter Family Trust, to quit claim the deed over to the Saginaw schools.
Belleman says the county is looking at the possibility of moving mosquito control to a new location.
"We are looking at all of our options depending on how this plays out in the courts," he says.
Saginaw Schools Superintendent Dr. Ramont Roberts says, "We have been communicating and working with the county through the entire process and will continue until it is done."
He adds that this won't affect the opening of the new school in the fall of 2024 writing, "It does not affect the timeline at all."
But the next court date on this deed issue is May 22nd, and Saginaw County says it needs about 17 months to move mosquito control.