Missing dog reunites with Wayne County couple

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A happy ending for a Wayne County couple after their beloved dog - Penny - is back home.
Penny, a black and white Maltese and Yorkie mix was inside of a Garden City couple's vehicle that was stolen outside of Starlite Diner in Burton more than a week ago. ABC12 followed this story as the search continued since February 23, 2023.
Today, Penny is finally back in the arms of Brittany and Christopher Lasage.
"She was so scared and hungry and we're just looking forward to getting her comfortable and spending time with her," said Brittany Lasage.
The Lasage's were reunited with Penny after getting a call last night from a Flint family that spotted her on their Ring Camera.
"Someone's ring picked up a black and white dog and she has a white spot and it caught it," Christopher Lasage said. "So, we were sure that that was Penny, we got in the car right away and flew over there."
The Lasage's says that footage came from the Johnson's - a family residing in Flint.
"They were trying to get her to come to them but she wouldn't come because she was so scared," Brittany said. "But she went into someone's backyard and they tried to keep her there and they kept her there and had an eye on her until we could get to her."
Keeping hope alive the couple didn't stop searching for Penny.
"You try not to give up hope and you try not to get your hopes up too much when an animal is missing like this because you don't know if you'll ever see them again but we got her," said Christopher. "I knew in my heart that she was alive someplace we didn't know where but I just knew in my heart."
Though weeks went on without a lead of Penny whereabouts Brittany was determined to have her family back together again.
"I was determined. We came up every single day," she said.
The Lasages say that they are beyond grateful for the outpour of support in getting Penny back home.