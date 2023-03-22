Mixed feelings in Flint as water settlement moves forward

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tonight, Flint residents are thinking about their financial plans after a Genesee County judge allowed the $626 million water settlement to move forward.
Roughly $200 million of that is going towards attorney fees. And a vast majority of the rest will go towards supporting kids who grew up in the crisis.
Camarrie King is a mother in Flint who's looking forward to the settlement.
Her son, Carter, was born into the water crisis and she thinks his money in the settlement trust will help him when he grows up.
"My son, I mean, he's grown up in Flint. He's a black man. I just feel like it's important for him to have that little push waiting for him when he is of age," said King.
King says she's teaching her son financial literacy and responsibility so he'll use his settlement wisely.
But not everyone is as excited.
Resident Darnell Westbrook Sr. believes a person's life can't be reduced to a number and that Flint deserves better than money.
He still doesn't trust his water- and uses bottles from the store to fill his fish tank.
And after the crisis, he trusts news about the settlement even less.
"I was surprised, but not really knowing if it was valid or true. Because, you know, they say so much," he said.
Westbrook added that the money they get still won't be enough.
"People need figures here, man. They need real figures. Not no slap on the wrist. Not no petty money," he said.
King agrees, but said she's thankful to have any justice at all.
"Something's better than nothing at this point. Like I said, we've waited a long time. It's been a long journey," said King.