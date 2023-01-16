MLK Event in Saginaw brings out people of all ages

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - In honor of Martin Luther King Junior Day, many events are happening right here in Mid-Michigan encouraging people to reflect on the principles of racial equality and nonviolent social change.
"I still think it's a long way to go and until everything is 100 percent equal, we still have a lot of work to do," Delta college student and member of the women's basketball team Tanyla Billip said.
We talked with attendees of the 27th annual "Unity March" and luncheon at the DOW Event Center and attendees say the work Dr. King began decades ago is far from done.
"It's amazing to see how far we've come but yet how far we still have to go. I believe that we've done a lot of good but there's a lot of good still to be done," Vincent Turner, Delta College Men's Basketball Coach said.
Turner attended the event with 10 of his players.
That work--starting with the young people in our community.
"I'm just here celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King - trying to learn more about our history," Delta College student and member of the men's basketball team Bryce McNarr said.
'It's kind of hard, to be honest, especially growing up in certain areas that don't have any opportunity at all," Delta College student and member of the women's basketball team Desiree Jackson said.
Others agree change is essential. saying being here today was personal to them.
"I have a fairly fair playing field and I would like my friends to have a fair playing field, too," Delta College student and member of the men's basketball team Jacob Carlson said.
Speakers and leaders alike, including Congressman Dan Kildee were in attendance recognizing King's legacy, and still all these years later hoping for a better, more equal and peaceful future.
"We have made some strides, but I don't feel like it's enough. Like it's never going to be 100 percent. We can just try for the better every day," Delta College student and member of the men's basketball team Jermaine Lawrence said.
For more information on how to get involved, visit https://www.facebook.com/SaginawAlphas/