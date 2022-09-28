Monitor-gate controversy in Bay County as township supervisor faces recall over gate removal

BAY COUNTY (WJRT) - It's a recall effort that some might refer to as Monitor-Gate in Bay County.
The Monitor Township supervisor is facing a recall attempt for removing a gate at the front of the township's park.
The supervisor has put the gate back, but a township resident says the gate shouldn't have been removed without the township board's approval.
"The gates were in perfect working order," says Monitor Township resident and on-call firefighter Jeff Sargeson.
It was back in April 2021 when Monitor Township Supervisor Terry Spencer took down the gates leading into the park after a spring clean-up.
"It had a post that was bent, it had another part that was broke off," says Spencer.
Sargeson says Spencer removed the gates illegally.
"He should have had board approval to remove the gates," says Sargeson.
Sargeson wants Spencer recalled for the gate removal. His first attempt failed because the petition language was not approved, but a second attempt was successful.
"If I were to come here and do it as a citizen of the township with no permission at all, I would be sitting in the Bay County Jail right now,' he says.
"I know its a personal vendetta, it has nothing to do with my job performance,' says Spencer of the recall effort.
Spencer is also the Pinconning Police Chief and Sargeson wanted him recalled on that issue before the gate controversy.
"There was no other board members that were concerned, maybe one, but the overall majority of the board was they were find with them being down," says Spencer about the gates.
Spencer says earlier this month, after talking with another township resident, he put the gates back up.
"I bought the chain, I bought the new locks, and I had to re-bend the pole that was bent, and I painted them," he says.
Regardless, Sargeson is ready to collect signatures.
"I have a team of between eighty and a hundred people ready to go, boots on the ground, and we are going to get these signatures,' says Sargeson.
Spencer is not going to appeal the election board's 2-1 vote approving the recall language.
"I do feel that it's a very petty reason for a recall and I believe the people of Monitor Township will see that too," says Spencer.
Sargeson says he needs about 19 hundred signatures to get the recall on the May ballot.
It should be noted that the gate there at Monitor Township Park is never closed.
Spencer says the position for the person who would open and close the gates in the morning or at night was eliminated six or seven years ago, before he became township supervisor.
He says if there is any trouble in the park in the overnight hours, its from juveniles or young adults who come into the park along the railroad tracks.
Still, one resident who lives nearby says he is glad the gates are back up and would like to see them closed at night again.