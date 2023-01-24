Montrose family's journey through baby's Moebius Syndrome

MONTROSE, Mich. (WJRT) - It's an extremely rare neurological condition affecting fewer than 50,000 people in the U.S. called Moebius Syndrome. Awareness Day.
One local family in Montrose is personally affected by the condition.
"Nobody really knows what Moebius Syndrome is, not even doctors. As far as like going to the emergency room - you have to sit and explain," Randi Helmreich said.
For the past 18 months, Helmreich has been through an emotional medical rollercoaster with her son Zachariah, one of her twin babies.
Little Zachariah was diagnosed with Moebius Syndrome when he was just a few months old, but it wasn't an easy road to diagnosis.
Many times, doctors wouldn't take Randi's research or motherly instinct seriously.
"I thought that he had it and I went to his pediatrician, he was having a lot of problems. And his pediatrician laughed in my face basically, and said he's never seen this condition in his career because it was so rare," Helmreich said.
But Zachariah did, indeed, have Moebius Syndrome -- which affects his facial muscles and eyes, and causes choking problems, among other symptoms.
"His eyes wouldn't close all the way when he was sleeping, he wouldn't blink. You couldn't lay him on his back because his tongue would go back in his throat and would stop his airway," Helmreich said.
Unlike Zachariah's twin sister Dylan, a very expressive baby, Zachariah shows his emotion through his body movement rather than facial expression.
His older brother, 13-year-old Joe Rundell, also acts as a caregiver.
"It's definitely made it to where I have to help my mom with him 24/7," Rundell said.
Now, with the proper diagnosis and doctors, Randi can rest a bit easier.
But she worries about her son's future and how others may treat him.
"I just hope people are kind. I've almost seen him die I don't know how many different times and I would hate for him to be harassed because he's different," Helmreich said.
Helmreich says she wants to spread awareness and encourage people to wear purple and support the Moebius Syndrome Foundation.
More information can be found here: https://moebiussyndrome.org