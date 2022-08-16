Montrose Teen pleads guilty in crash that killed police captain

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It was standing room only for an emotional moment in a Genesee County courtroom Tuesday.
70 people- all family members by blood and by badge -gathered as the 16 year old accused of driving the car that hit and killed Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie plead guilty to the crime.
"I would say it was emotional for everyone in the courtroom, especially Collin's family," said Flint Police Captain Leigh Golden, Captain Birnie's former partner and friend.
She was among those watching as the 16-year-old plead guilty to reckless driving causing death.
In exhange, prosecutors dropped the second charge of "involuntary manslaughter."
"It is a step towards justice, but there's nothing that'll bring Captain Birnie back," Golden said.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said plea agreements can provide closure for grieving families.
"They know that this is the end of the process. There's not going to be an appeal. There's not going to be a reversal that'll make us come back and do it all over again," he explained.
But Captain Golden said she just wishes none of this had to happen in the first place.
"This was a terrible tragedy that could have been avoided if the other driver took into account the safety of others," she lamented.
Leyton says the next step for the teen is disposition- the youth version of sentencing.
He could be placed in juvenile detention...until he's at least 19 years old.,..at which time the judge will
review the situation and could extend it until he is 21.