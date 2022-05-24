More bear sightings in mid-Michigan as the population of the animals has increased

THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - There are more sightings of bears in mid-Michigan and the DNR is advising people to make sure their backyard isn't a buffet for bears.
There were three bear sightings in Thomas Township, west of Saginaw over the weekend.
It's not clear if its the same bear, or one that was spotted west of Midland last week, but one thing is certain, there are a lot more bears in the Lower Peninsula than there were ten years ago.
"The issue here is we don't want the bear to become comfortable living around people," says Rachel Leightner, an outreach wildlife coordinator with the Department of Natural Resources.
These were new images of a bear caught on camera, outside a home in Thomas Township over the weekend.
Police say a bear was also spotted in this residential area in the township,
It was last week when a Midland County family watched a bear tear down its bird feeder and dig in.
"Our backyard is a buffet to bears, unbeknownst to us, things like bird feeders, exposed pet foods, unsecured trash cans," says Leightner.
She says limit those if you can and adds a Saginaw County sighting of a bear is rare.
"They usually return north, because its just too urban too developed for bears to live comfortably in these areas," says Leightner.
She says there are about 10,000 blacks bears in the upper peninsula, compared to about 2,500 in the northern lower peninsula, but that Lower Peninsula population is growing.
"That population has increased about 80 percent in the last ten years," Leightner says.
"I was shocked a little bit," says Thomas Township resident Rob Davis.
He has lived in his Geddes Road home for the past 20 years, near one of the recent bear sightings and has never seen one in the area.
"I would rather they stay somewhere else, I don't have a problem with the deer, I just think a bear is suited for a better location than here," says Davis.
"If you encounter the bear and it doesn't appear to be afraid of you, or if it becomes aggressive towards pets and people, we certainly want to know," says Leightner.
Leightner says the DNR is watching that increasing bear population in the lower peninsula and eventually may increase the number of bear licenses for hunting in the future.