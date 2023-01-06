More people come forward with complaints about contractor

Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - More victims are coming forward after ABC 12 exposed a contractor who clients claim took their money and then disappeared without ever doing the work. Court documents show complaints against Jacob McCandlish and his company Reds General Contracting in Davison have been filed in Genesee County, Lapeer and Oakland County. One of the first complaints, was filed by Don Fryer.
Fryer tells ABC 12, he hired McCandlish in April, 2020 to do work on his home in Columbiaville. It was the start of the pandemic, and since he knew Jacob’s parents, he felt comfortable paying him $12,600. Fryer says, Jacob came to his home and started the job, but never finished. “I wanted to lift garage up, make it into a living space. He took the roof off came about four times, worked about four hours a day then I never seen him again.”
Fryer hired a private investigator and filed a complaint with the Michigan Attorney General’s office. To this day, he says, he’s never received any money back and is no longer friends with Jacob or his family.
"I not going to get money back, but jail would be good,” Fryer told ABC 12
ABC 12 has been trying to track down McCandlish, but phone numbers he gave clients are no longer working.
Prior to hiring a contractor, you can search the state website to make sure they have a valid license and business.