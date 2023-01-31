More people seeking help for utility bills in Flint this winter

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Donna Allen says she tried to keep up on bills with her savings. But eventually, even those ran dry and she had to turn elsewhere for help.
"A lot of times, I'd go in my house and it was cold," she said.
2022 was rough on Allen. She said she suffered two disabling injuries and lost her job.
Amid it all, her savings couldn't keep up and her power and heat were shut off several times.
"No one hopes to be here. But because of the circumstances, I'm still emotional about it," said Allen.
So she reached out to resource advocate Pamela Price, who helped her apply to relief programs.
One of them is run by Flint's Salvation Army. They told ABC12 that January is the start of a busy season for utility support- as customers try catching up before shutoffs resume for seniors in April.
And this year, they're even busier.
"We might see about a hundred people a month for energy assistance. Now we're seeing almost double that," said Major Randy Hellstrom, who believes the economy is partly to blame.
"When you don't have enough money just to buy food for your family and the price [of power] goes up, there's nothing you can do when inflation hits you," Hellstrom explained.
Price, the resource advocate, said there's no shame in asking for help.
She just advises people ask quickly.
"Let us know as soon as possible when you know you need the help so we can connect you to the right resources," said Price.
And because Allen did just that, her bills are up to date and her heat is back on.
And she couldn't be more thankful.
"I appreciate the services and the people that can make it happen. Even in despair, you can see that there's a helping hand somewhere," Allen said.
Those in need of support can call the state's 211 helpline.
They can also reach out directly to the Michigan Energy Assistance Program, which works with groups like the Salvation Army.