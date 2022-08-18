More than $28 million in ARPA fund allocations have been sent to the Saginaw city council.

The city of Saginaw is out out with recommendations for allocating tens of millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan Act federal dollars.
The city's advisory committee sent the recommendations to the city council for their consideration.
The committee met for months and submitted their final report Wednesday. In it they identified nine projects they would like to see funded with the federal ARPA dollars.
Saginaw received $52 million in ARPA dollars, more than enough to make meaningful impact in the city, with one caveat.
"If we use this money wisely," said Renee Johnston, President and CEO of Saginaw Community Foundation and Chair of the city of Saginaw ARPA Advisory committee.
The group was tasked with assessing the priorities of the community and developing a list of recommendations for funding.
"We went through some very methodical steps to get to the point where we narrowed it even more as to some key categories or priorities that we felt were coming from the community at large," she said.
After reviewing more than 400 proposals the committee narrowed it down to nine recommendations for a total allocation of more than $28 million.
The largest allocation is $10 million it would go to community centers, child care and youth development.
"Youth development, community centers, a safe place for kids to go afterschool whatever the case may be that was truly a priority that our community at large spelled out," said the chair of the committee.
Also included in the funding is a $2 million grocery story capital investment to help meet a growing need in the community.
"One would have to agree that we definitely have a food desert in a segment of our community. This is something our community has a need in seeing how we can address that need," said.
The committee is also recommending $1 million for arts and culture.
You can review the full list of recommendations here. The Saginaw city council is expected to review the recommendations later this month.