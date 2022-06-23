Mosquitoes collected in Bay County test positive for Jamestown Canyon virus

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The first mosquito-borne virus of 2022 has been detected in Michigan mosquitoes collected in in Bay County.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories Mosquitoes said that mosquitoes that were recently collected in Bay County are said to have
have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus.
These are the first infected mosquito pools detected for 2022.
Residents are reminded that the best way to protect themselves against JCV and other mosquito-borne illnesses, including Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile virus (WNV), is to prevent mosquito bites.
Cases of this virus have been rising in the Midwest in recent years.
