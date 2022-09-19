Mother and Police give different accounts of crash that killed a Flint man

A grieving mother describes her son as a good person who did not deserve to die. "He didn't. I want some answers," said Shawntika Davis.
Davis disputes police accounts of what happened to her son.
26-year-old Vondreece Davis was killed early Saturday morning when his vehicle crashed head-on with another car on Pierson Road east of Martin Luther King Ave in Flint.
Shawntika Davis was in bed asleep when it all unfolded early Saturday morning. She is relying on what she calls "a block of witnesses" for details surrounding her son's death.
When she was interviewed just after noon on Monday she had not talked to police or identified her son's body.
"I gotta whole, a whole block of witnesses," said the mother of Vondreece Davis.
Those witnesses told Davis that her son was at a local nightclub Friday night when police were clearing the lot. According to the witnesses Vondreece pulled out of the parking lot and several Flint police cars followed.
"Three police cars followed him," she said. "They (the witnesses) said they pulled him over then they let him go. They (police) ran his tags and everything and told him he was good and then they let him go," the mother said.
Shawntika said witnesses told her that police kept pursuing her son. "What was their reason," she wants to know.
Late Monday afternoon Flint police released their version. Their account is different than that of the alleged witnesses. Police say they were conducting traffic control when they attempted to stop a Chevy Impala driven by Vondreece Davis. Police said Davis stopped but when the officer approached the vehicle he took off at a high rate of speed. According to the press release officers went into the direction of the Impala and that's when they say they saw that the Impala had crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with another vehicle on Pierson Road near MLK . Davis doesn't believe her son led police on a chase.
"I haven't even heard from a police. I haven't heard anything about my son's death. He's not going to be a black boy left to the system and they don't are not going to care. My son wouldn't ran from no police, no he would not have," she said.
It has been nearly 48 hours and back at the scene of the accident socks and other reminders of her son and the accident that took his life. But, for now no closure for the mother.
"I don't know where his body at. I don't know where my car at. The police didn't give me any information when I was out here. Nothing. I'm still looking for my son's body. I haven't even Identified him" said the emotional mother.