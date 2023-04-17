Mother of Standish-Sterling student suspended over alleged threat speak out

STANDISH, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of a Standish-Sterling student suspended because of an alleged threat, speaking to ABC12 tonight.
She's defending her child, saying the punishment does more harm than good.
Last month, we told you two Standish-Sterling elementary school students were kept out of school after a list with names of students was discovered.
Investigators said it was a hit list or kill list.
But the parent says that wasn't true.
Not in her son's case anyway. There was a twelve-year-old girl who also got in trouble over a list.
Her son remains out of school and she says the isolation is doing her child more harm.
"I feel like my world ended,' says the Standish resident.
That's how a ten-year old boy's mother felt after learning her son was accused of creating a list of names of students last month.
An administrator at the Standish-Sterling school called parents whose student's names were on the list, telling them it was a hit-kill list.
The mother of the boy didn't want to be identified.
She says the list her son made was for students he hated or disliked because of past bullying.
"That is so far removed from hit or kill, I honestly can't believe it has gone to the extent it has," she says.
Still, she has to guide her son through what she calls a new normal as she feels her son has been ostracized by the Standish-Sterling community.
"As a parent. there is no guidebook to prepare you for this," she says.
She says she has had her son in counseling before and after this incident.
"I understand the day and age the climate of today's world is scary, its violent and we have to take credible threats seriously, but what he did was not a credible threat, he was angry and upset. He wrote some names on a paper and that's all," says the mom.
Investigators determined her son and 12-year-old girl involved with the list couldn't carry out the threat.
Nearly a month later, her child remains suspended from school.
"Isolation is the worst thing you can do to a child that needs support, that did it as essentially as a cry for help," she says.
The mom tells us she got some good news, as she says the school has decided not to expel her son, but his suspension from school remains in place.
I could not reach the Standish-Sterling superintendent for comment.