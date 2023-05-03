Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month - what all drivers need to know

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - May is Motorcycle Awareness Month and ABC12 talked to motorcycle drivers and safety experts, who say it's everyone's job to stay aware on the roads.
According to officials, over 5500 motorcyclists were killed in 2020 alone on the roads but as we learned today, motorcycle safety isn't just up to the motorcycle driver - it's up to everyone on the road.
"It is dangerous to ride a motorcycle, there's no two ways about it," motorcycle enthusiast Jim Schaub said.
"We are very open out there to the environment to people around us, we are probably going to be the ones that get hurt if we're involved in an accident," he said.
And he views safety as a top priority.
"Safe traveling distance is important, obeying the speed limit, riding sober, all those things help with keeping the motorcycle up on two wheels where it should be and keeping you out of the hospital or the morgue," Schaub said
"Most motorcycle crashes involve a passenger car," Michigan State Police Lieutenant Kim Vetter said.
Vetter says staying protected as a motorcyclist is key.
"Although it is not the law that you must wear a helmet, we do know that it is safer to ride with a helmet on than off," she said.
For those looking to brush up on safety, there are options locally.
"We are a Harley Davidson authorized riding academy dealer, in fact, this is one of our training bikes, here...we run very small, personalized one on one classes whether you are brand new to riding or an experienced rider," Justin Johnson of Vehicle City Harley Davidson said.
And as for those NOT driving motorcycles?
"It's everybody's responsibility to be safe on the roadways and we need to be aware that there are people in vehicles other than big cars - they could be on bicycles or motorcycles or pedestrians - so we want to make sure we're always paying attention to our surroundings and giving extra space to especially motorcycles," Vetter said.
Lieutenant Vetter also says distracted driving is causing crashes at an increased rate and encourages drivers to put the phone down.
For additional resources on motorcycle safety, visit: https://www.michigan.gov/msp/divisions/ohsp/safety-programs/motorcyclist-safety