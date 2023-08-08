Mott Children's Health Center focuses on trauma-informed practices & mindfulness

FLINT, MI. (WJRT) - Todd Wiseley is a man on a mission. The Mott Children's Health Center president and CEO came to the Flint non-profit six years ago and learned about Adverse Childhood Experiences or ACEs.
He said his ‘ah-ha’ moment came while watching the ‘Resilience’ documentary at a screening in Saginaw.
“We just went headfirst into trying to be a leader in Genesee County to make everyone aware of the study but more importantly, what can we do about it?”
The Crim Fitness Foundation credits Wiseley's inspirational leadership with integrating trauma-informed practices and mindfulness into the work of MCHC.
The non-profit is working to bring awareness to how childhood trauma affects us as adults, and what can be done to combat it.
ACEs are traumatic events that happen to children up until the age of 18.
“Divorce, incarceration of a parent, mental abuse, physical abuse, mental illness, and apparent things like that. And so you get a score of one to 10 and if you're lucky, you have a low score. Unfortunately, a lot of people have a much higher score,” said Wiseley.
MCHC said the Crim Fitness Foundation is an important partner for the health center in ACES awareness and promoting resilience.
Data shows a direct connection between ACEs and issues later in life like drug addiction, suicide, early death, cancer, heart disease, and sexual promiscuity.
The health center said it's important to talk about not just the trauma children go through, but the resiliency that comes from that.
Infant Mental Health Therapist Dr. Zsalanda Richardson tells ABC 12 that the key is having someone there for you who can help you get through trauma, grief, and difficult times.
“Not necessarily in trying to change their child's behavior, but the change the parents perspective as to what it is the child needs when they're having a tantrum.”
She works to help parents and caregivers better understand their children and their behaviors.
"Instead of thinking of it as ‘Oh, my child is having a tantrum so they're they're they're attention seeking.’ Think about more so they're having a tantrum, but what is the need that they need?... So it's the parent or caregiver to try to recognize that trigger. And say, ‘Okay, this is your need. Let me help you with it.’"
Child Psychologist Parul Gupta includes mindfulness practices while working with her young patients.
"Depending on their age, we may do the star breathing which is you know, focusing on your fingers and just slowly breathing in and out. We may focus on gratitude, we may focus on just being in that moment and not worrying about the people surrounding us the kids at school, the kids on the bus.
Crim Fitness Foundation Program Coordinator and Mental Health Lead Elizabeth Wise explained the importance of the practices for both adults and children.
“When we embody our own mindfulness practices then we're going to be more effective in our jobs and our personal life. And the best way to give children mindfulness skills is to role model it.”
As the children’s health center works to expand, national recognition based on employee surveys shows workers are on board with the mission.
“The last three years, we've won an award for the best nonprofit to work for in the country, one of the 50, and I would attribute a lot of that to this cultural shift of having more empathy for each other and for our families,” said Wiseley.
He praises the Crim Fitness Foundation's unique work and stunning resources. He encourages families, businesses, and organizations to connect to the Crim, even if it's just going to its website to see many free tools like guided meditations, yoga, and details on community events.
