Mott Community College kicked off its Centennial Mile walk/run

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mott Community College's Centennial Mile kicked off yesterday on the main Campus of Flint.
The one-mile run or walk is part of a series of events leading up to the Community College's 100th Anniversary, that's coming this fall on September 23rd.
It started in front of the Lenore Croudy Family Life Center and then throughout the campus.
Dale Weighill of the Centennial Committee says he is proud of the impact that Mott College has on the community.
The first 100 participants that completed the mile track took home a Centennial Mile race medallion.