Mott Community College launches "Workforce Promise" program to help students with "soft skills"

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Students at Mott Community College have a new learning option. It's called "Workforce Promise" and it builds on their lessons in Career and Technical Education.
MCC made its official announcement during a luncheon Wednesday morning.
"Workforce Promise" is a program three years in the planning.
In it, CTE students build not just the "hard skills" of their trade, but also their "soft skills."
Those are things like customer service, teamwork, and communication- all skills that Amber Fogarty of Consumers Energy says are critical for well-rounded workers.
"They've got the physical aptitude, and they've got the technical aptitude. But, boy, we want them to be able to communicate with our customers when they're out on the job," said Amber during her presentation at the luncheon.
And Consumers isn't the only one saying employees lacking soft skills.
Marcus Matthews, of MCC's workforce development department, said many of the county's employers reported similar problems.
"A survey was sent to our local area partners. And over 80 companies responded to that survey listing their workforce needs. And a majority of those needs were related to those soft skills," he explained.
CTE students can join the program, offered online, at no extra cost to their tuition.
Employers, meanwhile, can sign up as partners for first-access to "holistic students."
ABC12 asked Matthews if it was something about the workers themselves that created the need for this program.
He said he believes it's more about an incomplete education.
"What it is is we just focus so much on technical skills in our post-secondary and higher education. Now it's time that we're kinda shift that focus away from technical to include soft skills," said Matthews.
He added that the program is open as of the Fall 2022 semester. Students can start at any time.