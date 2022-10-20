 Skip to main content
Mott Community College president inducted into alma mater's hall of fame

  • Updated
Beverly Walker-Griffea

Beverly Walker-Griffea is president of Mott Community College.

 Aran Kessler

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mott Community College President Beverly Walker-Griffea received a special honor from her alma mater.

Oklahoma State University inducted Walker-Griffea into its Diversity Hall of Fame on Thursday, which recognizes alumni and supporters who contribute to diversity and inclusion.

She was selected based on her career in higher education and philanthropic support for Oklahoma State to advance inclusion policies.

“I am deeply honored to be included in the OSU Diversity Hall of Fame,” Walker-Griffea said. “I have made diversity, equity and inclusion the foundation of my professional philosophy, so this recognition is especially meaningful to me.”

Under her leadership, Mott Community College has worked collaboratively with students to create a welcoming environment for people of all backgrounds by providing new resources and removing barriers to success.

Walker-Griffea is a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma and she completed her undergraduate work at Oklahoma State. She was recognized as a Distinguished Alumna at Oklahoma State in 2019.

