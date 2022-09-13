Mount Pleasant Starbucks votes to unionize

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Starbucks shop in Mount Pleasant is now unionized. Employees there just joined 10 other stores in Michigan to vote for a union.
“They talk about how important we are and how integral we are to their operations. But unfortunately, a lot of it ends up being just talk and not action,” said shift supervisor of the Starbucks on E. Pickard in Mount Pleasant, Lindal Hazen.
It's part of a new movement for the coffee chain that is growing across the nation.
Monday's overwhelming 10-1 vote was made by the hourly staff. And we learned, it’s just the beginning of their fight.
The employees say they've been dealing with pressure from the top down and just want to have a voice, along with a livable wage.
“It's not enough to be told how valuable we are. I have a lot of coworkers who are currently on food stamps or who can't pay rent consistently,” Hazen said.
She says many employees -- or as Starbucks refers to them as -- partners -- work for Starbucks for the benefits.
“The only things that have felt important and things that are followed up with are things that impact the company financially,” Hazen said.
The employees hope that having a union will help force raises and a larger staff to relieve the pressures of being understaffed.
Workers at the Mount Pleasant Starbucks are paid hourly, between $$15 and $19.
“I really hope that Starbucks engages with us fairly. I hope that they don't retaliate,” Hazen said.
Mount Pleasant joins the nearly 240 Starbucks locations nationwide who have voted to unionize. Thus far, we're told that Starbucks corporate has yet to come to the table for negotiations. I
A Starbucks spokesperson tells us they're listening and learning from their partners.
They add from the beginning they've been clear in their belief that they are better together without a union between them but are committed to following the National Labor Relations Board process.
The NLRB says if no objections are filed within two weeks, Starbucks must begin bargaining in good faith with the union.