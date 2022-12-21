 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 32 knots from the west
with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions
deteriorate.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches and produce sporadic power
outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions will persist into the
weekend with wind chills below zero into Saturday and Sunday.
Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring additional light
accumulations into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

MSP body camera video and audio details encounter between trooper and threat suspect

  • Updated
  • 0

The suspect in the case was wounded and faces several criminal charges

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Dramatic body camera video and audio from a Michigan State Police trooper who exchanged gunfire with a suspect in Bay County last month has been released.

The video and audio were obtained by ABC 12 through the Freedom of Information Act.

The suspect was wanted for allegedly sending threatening texts to a former girlfriend, where he had threatened to kill her.

The trooper was not hit by gunfire.

His k-9 Murph was not hit either. But the suspect was shot one time and survived and has been charged in the case.

This all started in the early morning hours of November 6th when the man sent those threatening texts to his former girlfriend while she was at work.

"Deputies pulled on scene, they saw him in the parking lot, chased him to..terminate," a Bay County deputy tells a Michigan State Police trooper.

Court records indicate Bay County deputies chased a car driven by 21-year-old Jonah Doyle-Joseph from an assisted living facility in Monitor Township.

Doyle-Joseph was at the facility and police say he had threatened to kill his former girlfriend.

The chase ended in this Bay City neighborhood, where Doyle-Joseph abandoned his car. Police believed Doyle-Joseph had a gun.

Michigan State Police trooper Joshua Stinson and his K-9 Murph arrived to begin a search of the area.

"Did they have an idea which way maybe he ran," Stinson asked the deputy.

"He ran to the south, the witness....saw him bail out wearing a red sweatshirt heading that way," the deputy responded.

The video indicates Murph picked up a scent, which lead the trooper around a few homes.

The scent eventually led to a home on Marlleen Drive, Stinson lifting his dog over a fence and jumping over as well.

It's about seven minutes after Stinson and the K-9 began their search.

The video is dark, but court records indicate Stinson saw the suspect lying on the ground. As the trooper approached, Doyle-Joseph pulled out a gun.

"Don't you #*$* shoot me, don't you shoot me, don't #*@& shoot," the trooper can be heard saying.

Several gunshots can be heard. Court records indicate Doyle-Joseph fired first.

"Let me see your hand, let me see your hand, I got him, good boy buddy, I'm over here, over here," Stinson can be heard saying.

Other officers rush to the shooting scene.

"I don't know where the gun is at, I've got to get my dog," Stinson told the other officers.

Officers did find a gun near Doyle-Joseph.

Stinson was placed on paid administrative leave immediately after the shooting and investigators ruled the shooting justified and he has returned to active duty.

Anchor/Reporter

Terry Camp anchors ABC12 News First at Four and ABC12 News at 5:30. He also reports on issues in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

