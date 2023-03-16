MSP Captain discusses recent excessive use of force incidents by troopers at Tri-Cities post

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - We are getting a look at newly-released body camera video of an incident that has a state trooper facing charges.
State police are taking a closer look at excessive use of force.
It was a couple of weeks ago when we first told you trooper Paul Arrowood is facing two criminal charges stemming from that encounter.
It is one of three excessive use of force incidents involving troopers at the Tri-Cities post within the last 12 months.
The state police is talking a closer look at these incidents.
They have to wait for the criminal investigations to be done before internal reviews of these incidents are conducted, but the commander of the 3rd district says he is confident in the process that exposes these excessive use of force incidents.
"They do phenomenal things everyday under the most intense situations which quite frankly should make us proud, and this incident is not reflective of that and it's not who we are," says Captain Greg Morenko of the Michigan State Police.
That incident is seen in video that we are seeing for the first time.
It's from the body camera of trooper Paul Arrowood who approached a man walking on Webber Street in Saginaw on the night of September 4th.
"You can't be walking in the roadways," Arrowood can be heard saying as he approaches the man.
The 28-year-old man s grabbed by Arrowood, who apparently feels the man is resisting. Arrowood throws the man to the ground, the trooper's body camera falling off in the process.
Video from another trooper's camera shows Arrowood punching the man several times. Arrowood was charged with assault and misconduct in office.
Morenko is the commander of the Michigan State Police 3rd District, which includes the Tri-Cities Post.
"A member of our agency identified the potential misconduct there and got the investigative process going which ultimately led to where we are right now," he says.
It was last March when trooper Bram Schroeder of the same post punched a man during a traffic stop and was criminally charged.
A preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for next month.
ABC 12 News has learned there was a third excessive use of force incident involving a Tri-Cities state trooper, but last week, the Saginaw County prosecutor's office declined to issue a criminal charge against the trooper.
Morenko says that incident was not flagged at first as a potential case of excessive force.
"We missed some things in one of these incidents, what was missed and why it was missed and who missed it, that is what we are trying to figure out, and we will correct that," says Morenko.
He says there has been additional training on the use of force and how to review such incidents.
"It is not indicative of the thousand plus troopers out there doing awesome work every day, I am confident in them, confident in their supervision," he says.
It should be noted the state police for transparency released the initial video of the September incident.
Paul Arrowood had a court hearing today and waived his right to a preliminary hearing within 21 days and new a court date has not been set.
He remains on unpaid suspension from the state police.