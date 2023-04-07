MSP chopper helped track down suspect accused of car theft and carrying illegal firearm

FLINT TOWNSHIP (WJRT) – A State Police chopper helped track down a man accused of stealing a car and carrying an illegal firearm in Flint Township on Thursday.
State Police released video footage on Friday from Trooper 3.
The police had found the car after its driver reported it was stolen. Several units responded, and it led to a chase.
The suspect was a 21-year-old man. The video shows that the suspect couldn't make a turn, got out and ran away.
He threw out an illegal firearm in the process.
The man was eventually arrested and the chopper helped police track down the gun.