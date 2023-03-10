MSP confirms investigation into STAT EMS as company cuts ambulance services

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One Flint EMS company is cutting services on Saturday, March 11, as law enforcement begins to take a closer look.
ABC12 confirmed with Michigan State Police that they launched recently launched an investigation into potential financial crimes at the company.
Thursday night, the news team was flooded with copies of a letter STAT EMS sent to employees saying all EMS shifts are cancelled after 7 PM on Saturday- and that operations will cease "entirely" on Friday March 31.
This comes as the Michigan State Police begins an investigation into financial crimes at the company.
"I can confirm we do have an active investigation involving STAT EMS and the owners-operators of that business for the purpose of determining whether any financial crimes have been committed," said Lt. Kim Vetter, public information officer for the Michigan State Police.
CEO Marc Lund told ABC12 it was a touch call to cut ambulance services.
But he said it was necessary as EMTs and paramedics took better-paying jobs at other EMS companies.
"We thought it was best to wind-down the ambulance division, re-evaluate it..." he said.
But what does that change mean for Flint?
Not much, according to Bruce Trevithick, Executive Director of the Medical Control Authority, which helps organize the county's ambulances.
"EMS companies try to be in an area where there's a lot of people, where there's a lot of calls, like Flint has," Trevithick explained.
And the new workers from STAT may help the workload.
"We have agencies who have the capacity to do so. And I think they are in a position to add additional individuals from STAT EMS to their roster to do so," said Trevithick.
But Lund is still betting on a comeback.
He told ABC12 they're waiting on nearly a million dollars in employee retention credits from COVID and that they're also looking for other sources of funding.
"We are down, but we are not out. We're- we're- we're- we're regrouping for grants at the state level," said Lund.
He hopes to resume ambulance services in a few months.
Lund added that they're still determined to get the exclusive contract they announced with Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley in September.
Neeley has confirmed to ABC12 News that the city pulled out of the deal when it became clear STAT was cutting its operations.
ABC12 last reported about STAT EMS on Monday, when current and former employees said they're still waiting for their W-2s.