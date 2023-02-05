MSP finds multiple weapons in vehicle during traffic stop

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Michigan State Police troopers confiscate several weapons during a traffic stop in Flint.
According to MSP, troopers stopped a car around 6:00 p.m. Friday evening in the area of Mason and Taylor streets for an expired registration. After approaching the vehicle, troopers observed multiple firearms in plain view.
Police say the 20-year-old male driver was in possession of a Draco style pistol and a 22-year-old passenger, who is on probation, had two handguns and an AR-style pistol. Neither had a CPL and were arrested and lodged at the Flint City and Genesee County jail.
A third passenger, who had a CPL, was released.