 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the south to
southwest with gusts up to 34 knots possible.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Tuesday.
Waves are not expected due to expansive ice coverage across all
of Saginaw Bay.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

MSP finds multiple weapons in vehicle during traffic stop

  • Updated
  • 0
MSP confiscate several weapons during traffic stop

FLINT, Mich.  (WJRT) -Michigan State Police troopers confiscate several weapons during a traffic stop in Flint.

According to MSP, troopers stopped a car around 6:00 p.m. Friday evening in the area of Mason and Taylor streets for an expired registration.  After approaching the vehicle, troopers observed multiple firearms in plain view.  

Police say the 20-year-old male driver was in possession of a Draco style pistol and a 22-year-old passenger, who is on probation, had two handguns and an  AR-style pistol. Neither had a CPL and were arrested and lodged at the Flint City and Genesee County jail.

A third passenger, who had a CPL, was released.

Recommended for you