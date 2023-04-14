MSP Freeland post commander reassigned following internal probe of excessive force cases

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Following an internal investigation, changes are being made at the Michigan State Police post in Freeland after excessive use of force incidents.
We've told you two troopers assigned to the Tri-Cities post have been criminally charged for assault and misconduct in office in the past nine months.
Now, after an internal review, the post commander in Freeland has been replaced.
The assistant post commander is also out as well, and this comes following an internal review that involved how those excessive use of force incidents were handled by the hierarchy of the Tri-Cities post.
It was March 2022 when Michigan State Police trooper Bram Schroeder punched a Saginaw man during a traffic stop when the man, suspected of drunk driving, would not get into a patrol car. Schroeder was charged with assault and misconduct in office.
And just last month, Paul Arrowood was charged with the same crimes as he confronted a man who was walking along Webber in Saginaw this past September.
A third investigation of excessive force resulted in no criminal charges against another trooper.
All three troopers were based out of the Freeland post and ABC 12 News has learned post commander Todd Parsons has been reassigned.
He's been the commander of the post for about four years.
Jason Sack, the assistant post commander has also been reassigned.
Lieutenant Kim Vetter says the moves are the result of internal process reviews following the earlier use of force investigations.
It was on April 3rd when Captain Greg Morenko addressed Saginaw City Council members about concerns some community members had about state police patrols in the city.
Morenko had told me in March that more personnel changes were possible concerning how excessive of use of forces incidents were being reviewed at the post.
"There is an internal investigation pending on that as well and again I am confident when that investigation is done, if there was misconduct, it will be addressed," Morenko said at the time.
Pastor Robert Davis is chairman of Saginaw Citizens Advisory Committee and on the leadership changes at the post, he says, "I knew something needed to happen. It sounds to me that they are making sure this is taken seriously."
Vetter says 1st Lieutenant Eric Wilbur is the new Tri-Cities post commander, saying he was selected due to his immense experience and leadership."