MSP investigating deadly accident

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly accident.
It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray Road and Vienna Road in Genesee County.
According to MSP, a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on Bray Road when the driver failed to yield the right of way and was struck by a 2020 Ford Escape, driven by an 81-year-old Clio man. The impact of the accident, forced the Escape to overturn, and was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado.
The 81-year-old driver of the Escape did not survive.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the accident, but it remains under investigation.