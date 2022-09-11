MSP makes arrest in convenience store break-in

AUBURN, Mich. (WJRT) - A 40-year-old man from Auburn has been arrested following break-in at JoJo's Refresh Shop on Midland Street.
According to a press release from Michigan State Police, troopers responded to a breaking and entering alarm around 1:35 a.m. September 9th. Upon arrival, they discovered scratch off lottery tickets and cigarettes missing.
A preliminary investigation led them to the 40-year-old suspect. Some of the items were later recovered at his residence during the execution of a search warrant.
The suspect was arrested and lodged at the Bay County Jail and is facing felony charges.
The incident remains under investigation. If anyone has information, you are asked to contact the MSP Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.