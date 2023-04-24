 Skip to main content
MSP probe continues as money from some Team One Credit Union members is stolen

  • Updated
  • 0

Team One Credit Union says all customers will be reimbursed

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - It was a tense weekend for a number of customers of a mid-Michigan credit union as thousands of dollars are taken from accounts.

It's something we all worry about in this high-tech age; the chance that our money could be somehow taken from our accounts by crooks.

It happened to several customers of Team One Credit Union.

Preliminary estimates are at least $90,000 vanished.

It's still not clear exactly what happened here, but it appears someone noticed suspects at ATMs on Saturday using debit cards and punching in multiple PIN numbers.

"My checking and savings accounts were both hit, and the panic set in," says Clayette Zechmeister of Tuscola County.

Several people hit the panic button this weekend as word spread that some Team One Credit Union accounts were pretty much wiped out, many showing zero or negative balances.

Credit union president Derrick Barber put out a statement, saying in part, "a group of bad actors exploited numerous Team One Member accounts by reproducing fraudulent debit cards to gain access to Member funds."

The Michigan State Police is investigating, looking for those bad actors, who are believed to have accessed Team One ATMs in the Saginaw area, use those fraudulent cards, and make off with the cash.

"When I looked at my statement, it said the money came out of an ATM in Saginaw, McCarty Road and seems to be a common denominator," says Zechmeister.

The only problem is, Zechmeister wasn't in the Saginaw area Saturday.

When news spread of the fraud, she checked her account, which showed a negative balance.

She says Team One called on Sunday to say her money was put back in her account. Zechmeister is the administrator for Tuscola County.

"My other fear was it was Tuscola County's payroll week and a lot of employees bank with Team One Credit Union," she says.

She says a number of employees and friends in the county were victims as well.

Barber assures all members that they will be reimbursed for any funds wrongfully taken from their accounts.

"I hope they catch these people," says Zechmeister.

The Michigan State Police is continuing its investigation and at this point, it's not clear how many Team One Credit Union customers were impacted.

