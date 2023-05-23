MSP report on ex-Flint firefighters in Pulaski Street probe released to ABC 12

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As we approach the anniversary of a devastating Flint house fire where two children eventually died, we are getting a first look at a police report on the conduct of two Flint firefighters.
It was last May 28th when that fire started in the home on Pulaski Street.
A first search of the home indicated no one was inside, but a later search found two children, still alive, but both died days later.
Michigan State Police would later start an investigation to see if there was any criminal negligence by the two firefighters who admitted they just missed the children in their initial search.
It's a lengthy report, one obtained through the Freedom of Information, and we got a copy of the report.
The case is closed, no charging decision has been made, but at least one experienced firefighter told the investigator and an assistant prosecutor that there was no misconduct by the firefighters.
The more than three-hundred-page report goes over everything related to the fire on Pulaski that May day.
9-year-old Lamar and 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell were the only people in the home.
A first search of the upstairs of the home by firefighters Danny Sniegocki and Michael Zlotek show no signs of the boys, but in a second search, the boys were found in a room that Sniegocki, and Zlotek admitted they didn't search because they didn't realize the smaller room was there.
Sniegocki and Zlotek declined to do interviews with the MSP investigator.
Other interviews were conducted and at one point, the detective sat down with an assistant prosecutor and the Genesee County Emergency Manager, a trained firefighter who reviewed all the admissible evidence and determined that there was not any gross negligence or misconduct by the two firefighters.
New details in the report include a Michigan State Police fire investigator ruled the cause of the fire undetermined, even though shortly after the fire, then- fire chief Ray Barton said it was an electrical fire.
The report also includes the father of the two boys gave conflicting statements when he arrived at the home after the fire, saying he was at store at first, then said he was playing basketball. He was taken into custody for a time.
It also indicates at least four dogs were removed from the basement, that there were canine treadmills with different types of medicine and vitamins for canine consumption.
A Flint firefighter stated in a battalion chief's report that he believed one of the dogs belonged to another Flint firefighter.
That particular statement went on to say the conditions in the basement were borderline abusive to these animals.
Barton has confirmed in the past that a vehicle he once owned was in the driveway of the Pulaski Street home and the report indicates he knew the family who lived there.
We spoke with Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton today and he says he has not made a charging decision in the case of the ex-Flint firefighters.